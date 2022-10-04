 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

White, Timothy M., 70. Tulsa

White, Timothy M., 70. Tulsa, Social Security and Veteran's Disability Attorney. Died Saturday, October 1. Funeral Service, 10am, Thursday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Moore's Soutlawn Funeral Home

