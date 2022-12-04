 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

White, Jimmy, 74. Owasso, Firefighter an

White, Jimmy, 74. Owasso, Firefighter and US Air Force Veteran. Died Wednesday, November 30th. Private family services will be held at a later date. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

