White, David, 85. Tulsa, Served in the United States Marines, and a farrier by trade . Died Monday, December 12th, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, at 11am at the Happy Acres Cowboy Church, 5270 W 171st St S, Mounds, OK 74047. Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.