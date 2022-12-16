 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

White, David, 85. Tulsa, Served in the United States Marines, and a farrier by trade . Died Monday, December 12th, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, at 11am at the Happy Acres Cowboy Church, 5270 W 171st St S, Mounds, OK 74047. Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK

