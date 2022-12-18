 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wheeler, Lee Marshall, 60. Tulsa

Wheeler, Lee Marshall, 60. Tulsa, Financial Advisor. Died Monday, December 12. Memorial Service December 28th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church . Cremation Society of Oklahoma

