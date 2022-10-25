 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

West, Victor, 75. Claremore, Jeweler, U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Wednesday, October 19. Funeral Thursday, at 10:30am at Rice Funeral Service, Claremore. Rice Funeral Service

