West, Arnold Joe, 91. Tulsa, Manager of Information Systems for Amoco Oil and Cirrus Production Company and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Tuesday, April 25. Viewing 12-8 pm, Sunday, at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 11 am, Monday, May 1, at St. James Presbyterian Church, Jenks. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
