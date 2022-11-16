Weldon, Beverly J., 89. Tulsa, Bookkeepe

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Weldon, Beverly J., 89. Tulsa, Bookkeeper for Children's Medical Center. Died Monday, November 14th. Visitation Sunday 1:00 to 3:00 PM with funeral service Monday, November 21st 2:00 PM at the funeral home.. Moore Southlawn Chapel

