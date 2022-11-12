Wehrenberg, David, 96. Tulsa, OK, District Sales Manager and US Navy Veteran. Died Friday, November 4th. Memorial Services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, November 22nd at Asbury Church, 6767 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
