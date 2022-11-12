 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wehrenberg, David, 96. Tulsa, OK, District Sales Manager and US Navy Veteran. Died Friday, November 4th. Memorial Services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, November 22nd at Asbury Church, 6767 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

