Webster, Edgar "Ed", 81. Stillwater, Professor of Sociology. Died Thursday, February 16. Service is 2 pm, on Wednesday, at University Heights Baptist Church in Stillwater, Ok. Burial will follow 3 pm, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation
