Weber, Ida, 95. Claremore, Retired. Died 12-30-2022. Visitation will be 2pm-7pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at MMS-Payne Funeral Home family will receive visitors from 5pm-7pmFuneral is 2pm Thursday, January 12, 2023 at MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
