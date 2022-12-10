 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Weaver, Erin Susan, 44. Tulsa, OK, Senio

Weaver, Erin Susan, 44. Tulsa, OK, Senior Account Executive. Died at home surrounded by family Sunday, December 4, 2022. . After a private family burial at Floral Haven, there will be a celebration of life Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2-5pm at Camp Loughridge.

