Weaver, Erin Susan, 44. Tulsa, OK, Senio

Weaver, Erin Susan, 44. Tulsa, OK, Senior Account Executive. Died at home surrounded by family Sunday, December 4, 2022. . After a private family burial at Floral Haven, there will be a celebration of life Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2-5pm at Camp Loughridge.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.