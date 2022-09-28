 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wattam, Bobby, 85

  Updated
  • 0

Wattam, Bobby, 85. Broken Arrow, Power Computer for Nuclear Energy. Died Saturday, September 24. Visitation, 5-7pm, Thursday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service, 1pm, Friday at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

