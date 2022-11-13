 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watt, J.W., 78. Branson, MO, Aircraft

  • 0

Watt, J.W., 78. Branson, MO, Aircraft Mechanic. Died Saturday, October 29. Services were held Monday, November 7 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.. Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert