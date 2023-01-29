 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Watson, Tellia Ann, 69. Tulsa, Homemaker

Watson, Tellia Ann, 69. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, January 24. Memorial Service, 10am, Friday, February 3, at Asbury Methodist Church in Mason Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn

