Watkins, Maxine, 89

Watkins, Maxine, 89. Homemaker. Died Friday, August 26. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5-7pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa. Graveside Services will be Friday, at 2pm at Green Hill Cemetery. Smith funeral Home

