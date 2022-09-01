Watkins, Maxine, 89. Homemaker. Died Friday, August 26. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 5-7pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa. Graveside Services will be Friday, at 2pm at Green Hill Cemetery. Smith funeral Home
