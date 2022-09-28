 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wasson, James, 84

Wasson, James, 84. Oklahoma City, Banking President, Brigadier General Army National Guard. Died Monday, September 12. Services at 3:00PM, Friday, September 30 Epworth Villa, OKC and 11:00AM, Oct 1, Presbyterian Cushing. Matherly-Davis Funeral Home

