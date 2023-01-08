Warren, Bruce LeMoyne, 88. Tulsa, Retire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Warren, Bruce LeMoyne, 88. Tulsa, Retired Mechanical Engineer. Died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

