Ward, Melba "Deanna", 83. Broken Arrow,

Ward, Melba "Deanna", 83. Broken Arrow, Administrative Assistant for Atlas Life Insurance. Died Sunday, October 2. Visitation: Tuesday, from 2pm-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service: Wednesday, at 2pm at Hayhurst Chapel. Hayhurst Funeral Home

