 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ward, Jo, 92. Broken Arrow, Former

  • 0

Ward, Jo, 92. Broken Arrow, Former owner/operator Frank's Drive-In. Died Saturday, January 14. Celebration of Life service 2pm Wednesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church/private family burial Floral Haven Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert