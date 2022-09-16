 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walton, Berenice, 97

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 16 series
Walton, Berenice, 97. Sand Springs, Meadow Gold comptometrist. Died Sunday, September 11. Rosary 7 pm Thursday and Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, both at St. Patrick Parish. Interment Friday 2:30 pm Fairlawn Cemetery, Oklahoma City. Fitzgerald Ivy

