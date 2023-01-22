 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wallace, Suzainne, 87. Tulsa, Executive Assistant. Died Friday, December 16th. Memorial services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 4th at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

