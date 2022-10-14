 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wall, Linda, 73. Tulsa, Credit Card Collector, Phillips Petroleum. Died Monday, October 10. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 5-7 pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens Garden of Gethsemane. Floral Haven Funeral Home

