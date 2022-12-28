 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walker, Preston Ward, 64. Altoona, KS

Walker, Preston Ward, 64. Altoona, KS, formerly of Broken Arrow, Funeral Director, Moore Funeral Homes, Inc. Died Wednesday, December 21. Oklahoma Viewing: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel; Kansas Services / Viewing: 12 Noon - 7 p.m., Thursday, December 29; Family Visitation: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, December 29; Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Friday, December 30. All Kansas Services at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th Street, Fredonia, KS. Moore Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa

