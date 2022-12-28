Walker, Preston Ward, 64. Altoona, KS, formerly of Broken Arrow, Funeral Director, Moore Funeral Homes, Inc. Died Wednesday, December 21. Oklahoma Viewing: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel; Kansas Services / Viewing: 12 Noon - 7 p.m., Thursday, December 29; Family Visitation: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, December 29; Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Friday, December 30. All Kansas Services at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th Street, Fredonia, KS. Moore Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa
