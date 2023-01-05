 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walker, John A, 74. Tulsa, OK, Navy

Walker, John A, 74. Tulsa, OK, Navy Seabees Veteran and Operations Manager. Died Sunday, January 1. Private Family Service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

