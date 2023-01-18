 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walker, Jeffery, 69. Tulsa, Computer

Walker, Jeffery, 69. Tulsa, Computer systems analyst. Died Monday, January 9, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

