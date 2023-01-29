 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walker, Charles T., 93. Tulsa, Army

  • 0

Walker, Charles T., 93. Tulsa, Army veteran and retired accountant. Died Wednesday, January 25. Visitation 3-6 pm, Wednesday, February 5. Funeral 2 pm, Thursday, February 2, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert