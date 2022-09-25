 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Walden, Mary G. "Genny", 92

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26 series
Walden, Mary G. "Genny", 92. Chelsea, retired telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. Died Sunday, September 18, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Claremore. Inurnment will follow at Chelsea Cemetery. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea

