 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waits, Janice D., 83. Tulsa

  • 0

Waits, Janice D., 83. Tulsa, Educational Administrative Assistant. Died Saturday, October 15th. Funeral Service 10am Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert