Wagoner, John Earl, 75. Owasso, Aerospac

Wagoner, John Earl, 75. Owasso, Aerospace Manager. Died Friday, October 14. Memorial Service: 3 pm, Wednesday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory

