Wagnon, Rick, 67. Claremore, Inspector a

Wagnon, Rick, 67. Claremore, Inspector at Spirit Aerosystems. Died Thursday, December 1. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Monday at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 11am, Tuesday, December 6 at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

