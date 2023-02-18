Waffle, Linda A., 80. Tulsa, Teacher's Assistant for Early Childhood Development Center - Tulsa Public Schools. Died Wednesday, February 15. Viewing Monday 12 - 8 pm, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Graveside funeral service 2 pm, Tuesday, February 21, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.