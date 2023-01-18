 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Vincent, Rickie Eugene, 61. Catoosa, Safety Manager. Died January 11, 2023. 2 PM Wednesday, United Church Of Christ Fellowship Congregational. Moore's Rosewood

