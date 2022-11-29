 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Vickers, Burley, 87. Collinsville, Sun Oil Company Chief Inspector and Army Veteran. Died Monday, November 21. Memorial Service, 2pm, Thursday, Discovery Church, Owasso, OK. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

