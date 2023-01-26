 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Veale, Leonide "Lee", 104. Tulsa

Veale, Leonide "Lee", 104. Tulsa, homemaker. Died Tuesday, January 24. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Ivy

