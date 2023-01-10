Vazquez, Brandee LeRea, 51. Broken Arrow, OK, Office Manager. Died Saturday, January 7. Celebration of Life will be on Friday at 11AM at Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care
