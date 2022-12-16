 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Vaughn, Corbin James, 31. Cushing

Vaughn, Corbin James, 31. Cushing, River Spirit Casino; United States Navy Veteran. Died Monday, December 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 2:00pm - 4:00pm, Sunday at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Graveside services will be 11:00am, Monday, , at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. Traditions Funeral Home

