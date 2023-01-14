 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vaughan, Gay, 90. Cleveland, Retired

  • 0

Vaughan, Gay, 90. Cleveland, Retired Office Manager at Hydro Tex. Died Wednesday, January 11. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, January, 15 at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, OK. Service will be held 10:30 am Monday, January, 16, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert