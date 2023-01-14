Vaughan, Gay, 90. Cleveland, Retired Office Manager at Hydro Tex. Died Wednesday, January 11. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, January, 15 at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, OK. Service will be held 10:30 am Monday, January, 16, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.