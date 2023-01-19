 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Varnell, Benny, 88. Mannford, Oklahoma,

Varnell, Benny, 88. Mannford, Oklahoma, United States Army Veteran. Died Monday, January 16. Visitation will be held 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Friday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, at Friendship Community Church in Mannford, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

