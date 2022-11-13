 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

VanMeter, Coletta, 78. Tulsa, Retired

VanMeter, Coletta, 78. Tulsa, Retired: Floral Designer. Died Wednesday, November 9. Memorial Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 Keefeton Freewill Baptist Church, Keefeton, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

