Vanhoy, Alice, 83. Edmond, Oklahoma , .. Died Sunday, November 13.. Service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma.. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

