Van Dyke, Howard, 73. Tulsa, OK, Warehouse Manager and Airmen in the USAF. Died Tuesday, November 1. Memorial service will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor James Lacey officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Floral Haven Funeral Home

