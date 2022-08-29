 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Uzoma, Dominic Iheakanwa

Tulsa. Uzoma, Dominic Iheakanwa, 65. Aviation Maintenance Technician with American Airlines. Died Sunday, August 21. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and a Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

