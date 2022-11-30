 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Turner, Jr. , Earl , 94. Wagoner

Turner, Jr. , Earl , 94. Wagoner, Oklahoma , Driller-Oil. Died Friday, November 25, 2022. Service Pending . Shipman Funeral Home Wagoner, Ok

