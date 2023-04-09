Turner, Carrol Iona, 84. Dewey, AZ, formerly of Tulsa, Accountant. Died Tuesday, April 4. Visitation 10 am - Noon, Monday, April 10, Moore's Southlawn Chapel followed by a 2 pm, Funeral Service at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel
