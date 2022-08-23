 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turley

  • 0

Turley. Silkey, Wayne, 74. retired truck driver and Army Veteran. Died Friday, August 19. Viewing/Visitation, Tuesday, at 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral Service, Wednesday, at 10:00 am Sperry Christian Church. Johnson Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert