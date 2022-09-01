Tulsa. Garrison, Douglas K., 83. Corps of Engineers Civil Engineering Tech. Died Tuesday, August 30. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 6, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
In this Series
Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1
-
Updated
Balentine, Shirley, 74
-
Updated
Thompson, Robert, 60
-
Updated
Saint-John, Gregory Steven, 65
- 31 updates
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.