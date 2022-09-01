 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Carpenter, Bob R., 90. moving company manager/salesman. Died Tuesday, August 30th. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 10am Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

