Tulsa. Lee, Sharon D., 74. Retired Accounting Assistant. Died Friday, August 26. Visitation 3-6pm Wednesday, at Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 11am Thursday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Interment Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage
