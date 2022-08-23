Tulsa. Cariker, Joyce Ann, 88. homemaker. Died Friday, August 19. Visitation 5-7pm Tuesday, at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 10:00am Wednesday, at the West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside
