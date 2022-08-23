 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Cariker, Joyce Ann, 88. homemaker. Died Friday, August 19. Visitation 5-7pm Tuesday, at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 10:00am Wednesday, at the West Tulsa Free Will Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert