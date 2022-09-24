 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Uncapher, Jere , 77. Tulsa, Stage/Office Manager Tulsa Spotlight Theatre. Died Thursday September 8, 2022. Arrangements through Moore Funeral Home.

